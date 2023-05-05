Many bin collections in Suffolk will be rescheduled next week due to Coronation bank holiday.

In Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill and Newmarket many bin collections will be at least two days later than usual.

West Suffolk Council has released details of the changes so people know in advance exactly what date their bin will be collected.

<!--iframe-->

Babergh District Council, which covers Sudbury and Hadleigh, have reminded people living in the area that bin days will temporarily change over the coming week.

The schedule will return to normal from Monday, May 15.

Households have been told to make sure their bins are out by 6.30am on collection days.

<!--iframe-->

In Stowmarket and Needham Market there will be similar delays to the bin collection schedule, acrrording to Mid Suffolk District Council.

The council have said that all collections during the week commencing, Monday, May 8, will take place a day later than normal.

<!--iframe-->

However in East Suffolk bins will be collected as normal on Monday, May 8.

East Suffolk Council covers Felixstowe, parts of Ipswich, Kesgrave, Martlesham and Woodbridge.

On the East Suffolk Council Facebook page it says: “Remember to make sure your bin is out by 6am on collection day.”