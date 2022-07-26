Suffolk Libraries has announced the opening of two new facilities for August.

One of the libraries will open on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury St Edmunds on August 1 - the anniversary of Suffolk Libraries founding.

The following day, a new pop-up library will also begin serving the public in Red Lodge.

Two new libraries will open in August, marking the 10th anniversary of Suffolk Libraries' establishment.

This will open every Tuesday between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

Councillor Robert Everitt, West Suffolk Council’s cabinet member for families and communities, said: “We are delighted by this announcement which has come as a result of some fantastic collaborative work between the community association, the library service, the town, district and county councils and well as input from our local ward councillors and the residents’ association.

“We have worked to help the centre become a sustainable community-owned and run facility and, as with our other hub projects, we look forward to seeing the new library service at the heart of community life.”

The opening times for the Red Lodge pop-up are as follows:

Monday - 9am-12.30pm

Tuesday - 8.30am-6.45pm (self-service only)

Wednesday - 8.30am-12.30pm and 1pm-5.45pm (self-service 8.30am-12.30pm and 4.30pm-5.45pm)

Thursdays - 9am-5.45pm (self-service 12.30pm-5.45pm)

Friday - 8.30am-12.30pm and 1pm-6.30pm (self-service 8.30am-12.30pm and 4.30pm-6.30pm)

Saturday - 10am-4pm (self-service 1pm-4pm)

Sunday - 12pm-4pm (self-service only)

The chief executive of Suffolk Libraries, Bruce Leeke, said: "We're delighted to be working with Suffolk County Council, West Suffolk Council and partners across these two communities to deliver the many benefits a new library brings.

"We pride ourselves on working with local people to create the service they want at the heart of their community.

"So it's fitting that we mark our tenth birthday by launching two exciting projects that will enable us to better connect local people and support their needs by bringing the extraordinary everyday to life in their area."