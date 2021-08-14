West Row crash blocks road as all three emergency services attend
Published: 15:46, 14 August 2021
| Updated: 15:57, 14 August 2021
A crash has completely blocked a Suffolk road.
Ambulance, fire, and police were all called to a two-vehicle crash in Weston Ditch, West Row, near Mildenhall.
One person has been helped out of a vehicle, according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue.
Police were called at 1.32pm.
Three fire service teams were also called at 13.53pm.
At 3.42pm, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the incident is 'close to being resolved' and the road should reopen shortly.
Noone was injured.
