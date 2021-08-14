A crash has completely blocked a Suffolk road.

Ambulance, fire, and police were all called to a two-vehicle crash in Weston Ditch, West Row, near Mildenhall.

One person has been helped out of a vehicle, according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

The road is set to reopen shortly following the two car accident

Police were called at 1.32pm.

Three fire service teams were also called at 13.53pm.

At 3.42pm, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police said the incident is 'close to being resolved' and the road should reopen shortly.

Noone was injured.

