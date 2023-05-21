A leading microscope company has been bought by a medical supplies specialist.

GT Vision Limited has been sold in a ‘mutually beneficial transaction’ to Northumbrian Medical Supplies Limited.

GT Vision, located in Wickhambrook, Suffolk, which employs ten people, was founded in 2003 by microscopy enthusiast Robert Town and his fellow directors.

GT Vision, Wickhambrook. Picture: Google Maps

The business continued to enhance its product portfolio to become the largest independent microscope supplier in the UK.

In recent years, GT Vision has focused on its digital microscope offering while investing in its online capabilities to evolve with the industry.

Managing director Bob Town instructed KBS Corporate on the company sale as part of his wider retirement plans.

The deal was negotiated by KBS Corporate.

Northumbrian Medical Supplies bought the company to enhance its current product division for the healthcare, education and research industry market.

The acquisition of GT Vision forms part of Northumbrian Medical Supplies’ wider acquisition strategy, allowing the business to diversify and increase its customer reach.

KBS Corporate Deal executive Steve Alcock said: “The final deal exceeded Robert Town’s expectations and we were able to agree upon a suitable sales structure that will look after the current workforce and allow GT Vision to grow.”