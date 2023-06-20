A barbecue caused a forest fire this morning, leading four fire crews to attend and battle the flames.

The fire in Santon Downham, north of Bury St Edmunds, was caused by an unattended barbecue that set surrounding undergrowth alight.

Fire crews were called at 6.54am and the flames were extinguished by 7.45am.

The fire was set by an unattended barbecue. Photo: Brandon Fire Station

Two of the crews were from Thetford, one was from Newmarket and one was from Brandon.