The new landlord of a village pub has said he feels excited as he prepares to welcome customers this Easter.

Antony Brazier, 34, has taken over the reigns of the Three Horseshoes, in Barrow, which will open on Good Friday.

Mr Brazier, who has worked in pubs and entertainment venues in both Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill, said: “I want it to be the heart of the village with something for everyone.”

The Three Horseshoes in Barrow will reopen on Good Friday. Picture: Camille Berriman

With 19 years of experience in the catering and hospitality industry, the dad-of-two said he will be living on site and wants to be ‘the face of the pub’.

He said: “It is very exciting and scary at the same time.”

Customers heading to the venue in The Street on opening night will be entertained by singer Jordan Chandler who lives in the village.

The Three Horseshoes will be the first pub that Mr Brazier has run and he is promising homemade pub classics and desserts as well as gluten free and vegan options.

He will be introducing fresh Lavazza coffee to the venue and hopes to put on more live music nights on Bank Holiday weekends.

There are plans to reintroduce quiz nights.

In February, the Three Horseshoes unexpectedly closed with the previous owners thanking customers for their support.

The pub is owned by Admiral Taverns and Mr Brazier said a major refurbishment is in the pipeline for later this year.