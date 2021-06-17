An urgent appeal has been made for steward volunteers to help at Covid-19 vaccination sites in Suffolk.

NHS Volunteer Responders are calling for support to ensure more people receive their jabs over the summer.

Steward volunteers help move patients through the vaccination sites, ensure social distancing measures are in place and identify those who need extra support.

Steward volunteers are needed in Mildenhall and Haverhill. Picture: Mecha Morton

Sites in need of volunteers are the former council offices, in College Heath Road, Mildenhall and the Unity Trust Offices, in Park Road, Haverhill.

Catherine Johnstone, chief executive of Royal Voluntary Service which runs the steward programme, said: "We find ourselves at a crucial moment in the vaccination rollout.

"There is a real urgency to this, and we are working at pace to get all adults vaccinated as fast as possible.

"There is a particular need for steward volunteers to help the vaccination programme reach communities most in need.

"If you are able to help by joining the team, please don’t hesitate. Together we can get the jabs done."

Shifts usually last up to six hours and to sign up, visit www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk

