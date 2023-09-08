Residents in Suffolk villages affected by damage to a water main, have been given an update after repair work was carried out.

Earlier this week people living in Gazeley, Red Lodge, Kenford, Tuddenham and Icklingham were told to boil their tap water and leave it to cool before using it.

Anglian Water said the advice was issued as a precaution after test results showed the water may not be up to its usual high standards.

Residents in multiple Suffolk villages had been told to boil their tap water following damage to a water main. Picture: iStock

This afternoon a spokesman for Anglian Water said: “We asked residents to boil their water as a precaution, after a repair to a water main which was damaged by engineering works in the area.

“Since then, our teams have been working around the clock to put things right, and the damaged pipe has been replaced.

“We've been taking and testing water samples regularly since the damage happened, and the results have been good throughout, so we are now happy for customers to use their water as normal and boiling water before use is no longer necessary.

“Affected customers who have registered their email address or mobile number with us have already been told everything's OK.

“We'll also send everyone a card in the post over the next day or two to confirm they no longer need to boil their water.

“If customers can help us spread the word among their friends and neighbours that everything’s now OK, we'd appreciate it.

“We know having to boil and cool water over the past few days has been frustrating and inconvenient for the communities affected.

“We're really grateful for their patience and understanding while we got things back to normal.”