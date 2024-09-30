Chiefs at Suffolk Police have raised concerns following a spate of assaults on officers in the past 10 days in the county.

The recent incidents range from headbutting and biting to punching and spitting at officers.

Chief Superintendent Alice Scott said: “Our officers support and protect people in the community and it is unacceptable that they are then assaulted during the course of their duties.

Concerns have been raised after a recent spate of assaults on police officers in Suffolk. Picture: iStock

“Any kind of assault is appalling and at the same time as supporting our frontline officers we will take action against the perpetrators in order to secure a prosecution and bring them to justice.

“Officers receive extensive training to reduce the likelihood of them being assaulted and minimise the risk of harm if an assault takes place.”

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, added: “Any attack on our police officers is utterly deplorable and there is no excuse for this sort of behaviour in any circumstances.

“I hope anyone found guilty of such appalling actions feel the full force of the law. People need to remember the police are only doing their job, to maintain law and order and keep everybody in Suffolk safe.”

Some of the assaults on officers that have happened over the past 10 days include:

Lowestoft – An officer was kicked in the chest and punched in the head while another officer was bitten by a suspect who had been arrested following a domestic incident. A 24-year-old was charged with assault and bailed until October 30.

Newmarket – An officer was assaulted while attending a domestic violence dispute. A woman was arrested and bailed until December while the investigation continues.

Ipswich – An officer was punched in the head and a colleague was headbutted in Ipswich Hospital after a man was detained for suspected drink-driving following a road traffic collision. A man was charged with assault and has appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court.

Bury St Edmunds – An officer escorting a woman suspected of drink-driving offences to the cells at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre was kicked three times in the leg. The investigation is ongoing and the woman has been bailed.

Ipswich – An officer was punched by a man resisting arrest for suspected assault of door staff. A man was charged and bailed to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on October 29.

Worlington – A man tried to bite officers taking him to custody after a collision. A 19-year-old man was charged with assault and is being investigated for other suspected offences.

Stowmarket – An officer was bit on the arm by a woman being taken to custody suspected of being drunk and disorderly. A woman was charged and bailed to appear in court on October 10.

Lowestoft – A man was arrested for assault after he kicked one officer in the face and spat blood in the faces of two other officers. The investigation is active.

Martlesham – An officer was kicked in the leg by a female suspect at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre. She was given a community resolution order for being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an officer.

Bungay – Following a domestic abuse incident, a male suspect spat at an officer in James Paget Hospital and has been bailed until November 19. The investigation continues.