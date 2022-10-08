A van that has been used by a burglar was found burnt out by police in Suffolk last night.

Officers found the wrecked vehicle abandoned at a secluded spot. It is believed to have been towed there.

A spokesperson for Mildenhall police said: "The vehicle was identified by its VIN number and was identified as stolen to be used at a burglary.

This burnt out van was found by officers from Mildenhall Safer Neighbourhood Team. Suffolk Police

"The victim has been notified and vehicle recovered."