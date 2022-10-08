Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Police in Mildenhall discover vehicle used in a burglary burnt out and abandoned

By Steve Barton
-
steve.barton@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:40, 08 October 2022
 | Updated: 12:41, 08 October 2022

A van that has been used by a burglar was found burnt out by police in Suffolk last night.

Officers found the wrecked vehicle abandoned at a secluded spot. It is believed to have been towed there.

A spokesperson for Mildenhall police said: "The vehicle was identified by its VIN number and was identified as stolen to be used at a burglary.

This burnt out van was found by officers from Mildenhall Safer Neighbourhood Team. Suffolk Police
"The victim has been notified and vehicle recovered."

