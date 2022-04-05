The popular Makers Market selling handmade produce from local businesses was back over the weekend.

The market returned to Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill, with Newmarket set to hold the Makers Market this Saturday.

Every month, market-goers will now be able to support small local businesses selling items such as ceramics, woodcraft, original artwork, felting and needlecraft, candles, soap, and ironworks.

There is live music at the market, and children and adults can get creative at the craft workshops.

Cllr Glossop, cabinet member for Growth at West Suffolk Council, said: "We are thrilled to welcome back the Makers Markets and the talented traders they showcase.

"The markets offer a great opportunity for people to start up or expand their business; we have seen great success since the conception of the Makers Markets in 2021."

Dawn Cornell, who runs Dawns Shed and regularly attends the Makers Market, said: "The Makers Markets have given me the opportunity to sample market life and to reach a wider audience.

"I love to trade at all the makers markets and chat to the different shoppers and other stall holders."

The Makers Market will be held in Haverhill on the first Saturday of the month on Market Square, adjacent to the provisions market running in the High Street.

In Newmarket, the market will take place on the second Saturday of the month alongside the regular market, and in Bury it will be held on the first Sunday of the month in Cornhill.

Bury St Edmunds, 10am – 3pm:

Sunday 1 May

Sunday 5 June

Sunday 3 July

Sunday 7 August

Sunday 4 September

Sunday 2 October

Sunday 6 November

Sunday 4 December

Haverhill, 9.30am – 3pm:

Saturday 7 May

Saturday 4 June

Saturday 2 July

Saturday 6 August

Saturday 3 September

Saturday 1 October

Saturday 5 November

Saturday 3 December

Newmarket, 9.30am – 3pm:

Saturday 14 May

Saturday 11 June

Saturday 9 July

Saturday 13 August

Saturday 10 September

Saturday 8 October

Saturday 12 November

Saturday 10 December