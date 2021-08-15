Red Lodge could increase in size under new homes proposals for the village.

Land between Turnpike Road and the A11 could accommodate 148 properties, if plans by Persimmon Homes win approval from West Suffolk Council.

The developer hopes to build the homes and open space, associated infrastructure and landscaping works, including a secure dog park.

Red Lodge Village Sign. (50126584)

The proposed development would provide 30 per cent affordable homes – 45 of the 148 homes – and include houses, bungalows and flats from one to five bedrooms.

Meanwhile, a total of 348 parking spaces, including 16 visitor spaces, are proposed for the development.

In a planning statement, Persimmon said it hoped – approval dependent – to start developing the site in 2022. Assuming 40-45 homes were built each year the development would be complete by about 2026.

