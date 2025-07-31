A village cricket team celebrated hitting 50 not out with a commemorative ‘Past v Present’ game at the weekend.

Elmswell Cricket Club marked the milestone at the Blackbourne on Sunday, where club legends faced off against the current XI to represent the collective of the club over the last half a century.

The Past XI, captained by Richard King, won by seven runs, scoring 145/9 to the Present XI’s, captained by Ben Whatling, 138/8.

Elmswell Cricket Club celebrated hitting 50 not out with a commemorative ‘Past v Present’ game on Sunday. Picture: Mark Westley

The Past XI and Elmswell Cricket Club’s 50 years celebration.

Ben said around 70 people attended, some travelling from as far as Lincolnshire.

After several reformations, ground changes and breakups, the latest iteration of the club has played consistently since 1975.

“It was lovely to see everybody,” Ben said. “It was nice to see old friends and faces. We held a raffle which raised around £470 for the club.

The Present XI and Elmswell Cricket Club’s 50 years celebration.

“That secures club progress and gives us a contingency for the next three or four years.”

Ben, who has been with the side for 35 years, highlighted the togetherness of the club and the generations it breaches.

The oldest player for the Past XI was Terry, who kept wicket aged 84, while on the Present XI there was a 16-year-old.

As well as a chance to celebrate the here-and-now of the club, the day also threw an interesting curveball on the club’s past.

One attendee took a picture to the celebration which appeared to show a Victorian-age side, with references to Elmswell.

Ben said the club is now actively researching to see what it can find and whether the village did indeed field a side during that time.

Over its last half-century, the club has had its difficult periods.

The team first played at the site of the now Elmswell Community Primary School, in Oxer Close, until 1983.

When the school was built the club had to vacate and at first played all its games away, before from 1987 to 1994 it was able to play at Haughley Park.

Ben Whatling and Richard King, captains of the Present and Past XI.

Following the development of the Blackbourne Community Centre, it was able to move back to the village and has been there ever since.