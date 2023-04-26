An irreparable village hall could be demolished and rebuilt as new plans have been recieved by a council.

Ousden Village Hall and Playing Fields charity submitted the proposals to West Suffolk Council on April 20 which include the demolition of the existing site and the creation of a new centre.

The existing hall has been described as “uneconomical to repair” and contains asbestos, which would cause issues if any repairs were attempted.

Ousden Village Hall. Picture: Google maps

In a statement submitted to the council, the charity said the size and scale of the new hall would be in keeping with the current one, with the exception of the removal of the carpet bowls area.

Proposed activities at the site would include yoga twice a week, cricket during season, an annual village fete, parish council meetings and pop-up events like a cafe and quiz night.

Plans state that the long term view is for the hall to become a Wellness centre.

In a statement submitted to West Suffolk Council, the applicant said: “This proposal although is smaller than the existing facility provides sufficient functions for to ensure its viability in terms of use and in terms of budget is more achievable.

“The needs of the community by providing a communal facility will be maintained now and into the future in a more sustainable manner in line with planning policy.”