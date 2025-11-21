The roof of a village home has been destroyed after crews from 10 fire stations tackled a large blaze.

Crews were called to Colethorpe Lane, in Barrow, at 11.14pm yesterday following reports of a house fire.

Teams from Bury St Edmunds, Ixworth, Haverhill, Wickhambrook, Sudbury, Newmarket, Woodbridge, Ipswich Princes Street, Hadleigh and Mildenhall attended the scene.

The roof of a home in Colethorpe Lane, Barrow, has been destroyed in a fire. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue

The fire was divided into four sectors to help crews bring it under control.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used four main jets and an aerial ladder, pulling extra water from nearby moats, to tackle the flames for several hours.

Cordons were set up amid concerns the building might collapse.

The back of the building. Picture: Suffolk Fire and Rescue

All three occupants of the home were accounted for when crews arrived.

UK Power Networks isolated power to the home and the Environment Agency was notified about run-off entering the moats.

The fire was extinguished by 3.24am, however crews continued damping down hotspots until around 8am.

Firefighters entered the home once the fire was out to recover as many of the residents’ valuables as possible.

One crew remains at the scene.