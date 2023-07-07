Barrow Post Office has announced it will relocate to the premises of a village shop in August.

The branch will close at its current Church Road premises on July 19 at 4pm.

It will then reopen at Matt's Food Wine and More in The Street for 1pm on August 2.

The Barrow Post Office is relocating to new premises in The Street (pictured). Credit: Google Maps

The current postmaster wishes to withdraw from the Post Office network, necessitating the move from their current location.

While the Barrow branch is out of service, residents will be able to use a number of alternative post offices.

These include:

• Kentford Post Office, 45 Moulton Avenue, Kentford, Newmarket, CB8 8QX

• Ridley Road Post Office, 6 The Parade, Ridley Road, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 3HP

• Lake Avenue Post Office, 4-5 South Parade, Bury St Edmunds, IP32 6HZ

The opening hours for the new Barrow Post Office location are between 9am and 5pm on Monday through to Friday.

On Saturday, the branch will open between 9am and 3pm, before closing for Sunday.