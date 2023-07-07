Post office in Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, to shut for weeks in July as it relocates to former shop premises
Barrow Post Office has announced it will relocate to the premises of a village shop in August.
The branch will close at its current Church Road premises on July 19 at 4pm.
It will then reopen at Matt's Food Wine and More in The Street for 1pm on August 2.
The current postmaster wishes to withdraw from the Post Office network, necessitating the move from their current location.
While the Barrow branch is out of service, residents will be able to use a number of alternative post offices.
These include:
The opening hours for the new Barrow Post Office location are between 9am and 5pm on Monday through to Friday.
On Saturday, the branch will open between 9am and 3pm, before closing for Sunday.