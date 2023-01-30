The Pines Primary School is celebrating after achieving a 'good' overall rating from Ofsted in their first ever inspection.

The school, which serves Red Lodge and the surrounding communities, opened in 2014.

Inspectors visited The Pines over two days last December, and their subsequent report – available online – praises it on a number of counts.

Staff and pupils at The Pines Primary School celebrating the results of their very first Ofsted inspection. Credit: The Pines Primary School

In particular, Ofsted lauds the school for fostering a positive relationship between pupils and staff.

The report reads: "Pupils understand how adults expect them to work and behave.

"Pupils contribute well in lessons. Classrooms are calm and purposeful.

Ofsted conducted its first inspection of The Pines Primary School since it opened in 2018. Picture: Google Maps

"Pupils are polite and well-mannered. They are accepting of one another and welcoming to new pupils who start at the school.

"As one pupil said, 'This school is special because we have friendly relationships with one-another'."

In all assessment areas – including quality of management, education and early years provision – The Pines was rated as good.

However, the report also highlighted room for improvement.

Inspectors drew attention to a need for more extracurricular activities.

The report states: "Not all staff have secure subject knowledge to teach every part of the curriculum consistently well.

"This means that they do not always successfully address some misconceptions in pupils’ understanding.

"Leaders should ensure that teachers receive the training to strengthen their subject knowledge, so that they implement leaders curriculum plans effectively."

The school's head, Kerry Darby, said: "I am thrilled that we can now share the results of our very first Ofsted inspection with our local community.

"I would like to extend my gratitude to all our staff, pupils and families for the hard work, commitment and passion they have shown to achieve this fantastic result.

"I am pleased the essence of The Pines Primary School has been captured in this report, and that it represents our relentless drive and determination for ensuring our pupils are enthused about their learning through every aspect of school life.

"Moving forward, the report has provided us with a solid benchmark that we can use to grow and reflect on to ensure we continue to go from strength to strength."