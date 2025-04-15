Plans for a new water pumping station in a village have been submitted as part of a 70-kilometre pipeline.

Angela Richardson, of Anglian Water, submitted the bid to West Suffolk Council alongside a new kiosk, surge vessels, new vehicular access, soakway, fencing and landscaping.

The company says the development, which would be built on land north of Upend Road, in Lidgate, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, would be an 'integral part' of its strategic 70-kilometre Bexwell to Bury Pipeline Scheme.

Modelling of the development between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket. Picture: Anglian Water

The location has been brought up to replace the already approved station at Lady’s Green, the land for which has become unavailable due to 'legal reasons relating to land acquisition'.

A planning statement submitted by the company said the East of England, already classed as 'water stressed', could face a water deficit of 593 million litres a day by 2050.

It said: "This will protect water supplies for its existing and future customers, supporting the planned population and housing growth in the region."

The statement admits the development will have a 'slight adverse impact' on the landscape in the short-term but committed Anglian Water to minimising it.

A determination deadline is set for June 6.