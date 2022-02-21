Visitors are able to return to West Suffolk's hospitals - but slots must be booked.

From today, most inpatients at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s hospitals will be able to have one visitor for up to an hour each day.

The trust runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket Community Hospital.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

Slots must be booked and the individual should be the same named visitor for the duration of the inpatient’s stay.

A spokesman said: "This is to help minimise the number of people coming into our wards, and in turn minimise the chance of any infection spreading.

"We know that people can carry and spread Covid-19 without symptoms, so reducing contact is a key way of keeping cases low."

Newmarket Community Hospital.

Visitors can book their slot by telephoning the ward they want to visit.

Telephone numbers are available via the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust’s website.

Other arrangements apply for maternity and paediatric areas, and ward staff will continue to have discretion over visiting for those receiving end of life care or with specific mental health needs.

The trust is also encouraging visitors to take a lateral flow test before they visit, and anyone who tests positive or has Covid-19 symptoms should not attend the hospitals.

The spokesman added: "Throughout the visit, visitors should wear a surgical face mask which is available at the entrance of the hospital.

"We appreciate your continued support in following these measures to help keep us all safe.

"We know how much visiting means to both patients and their loved ones, and we do not take these measures lightly."

Visiting remains suspended in assessment units, outpatient and emergency departments but the trust's Keeping in Touch and Clinical Helpline continue to be available and details can be found by clicking here.