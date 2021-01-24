This is a time for waiting and hoping.

We knew January and February were going to be particularly hard, and the situation with the new virus variant means that it has turned out worse than we may have imagined.

So we are waiting and hoping.

Waiting for the peak to be reached, for the incidence of infections to start to level off, and the alarming number of deaths to start to decline.

Though we know from other countries that they may peak and then stay high for some time.

Our health workers are waiting for this level of incredible demand and pressure to pass and to start to ease. We with them are praying that the health service is able to continue to meet the demand to care for patients and staff.

We are waiting for our turn to receive the vaccine. I’m in category 5 – which so far at the time of writing does not feature in the Government’s timetable. But I am so grateful that those in the first categories are receiving the vaccine, older people and those giving their all on the health care front line.

Waiting and hoping.

Some are waiting for loved ones to get better, to return safely from hospital, to start to recover from this illness.

We may be waiting for results from a Covid test – praying it comes back negative.

Some are working like we have never done before, as health workers, teachers, delivery drivers and all the other key workers who enable people to cope through this time.

Or maybe we are at home, on our own, managing fairly well, but grateful to our family or neighbour or the church who telephone for those important regular conversations.

Whatever our circumstances – we are waiting, and hoping.

Of course, it’s the hoping that helps us through the waiting, and the power of what we are hoping for that sustains us through the hardest times.

We know that this is going to take a very long time to recover from, even when – if – we are eventually all protected by the vaccine, and we know it is reliable.

So our hoping cannot be for everything to get back to normal. That will never happen now.

We will each have immediate hopes – hopes for the health of loved ones, for help in carrying the pain of grief, for keeping our job or our business, for support if we have lost our job, and hopes for meeting up again with friends and family.

But experiencing this global trauma together, we hope for these things, and for much more too. And that much more is about a society that works better for everyone.

Christians have a goal in mind: the reconciliation, the bringing back together, of everything – every one and all creation – into that positive good relationship with each other and with God for which we were created.

That is how the world is meant to be, was made to be, and the Church exists to hold that vision up and help people live towards it.

And this pandemic has shown first of all just how bad some of these divisions are, and secondly, that there are ways to live differently for the good of everyone.

So we know the economic challenges will continue for a long time, and for many people the impact will be devastating, and already has been.

This pandemic has revealed much more clearly than many realised before just how many people, including here in Suffolk, are struggling financially.

We have seen this most sharply in the families desperate to make sure their children have proper meals, and that has been brought home through the determined effort of people like Marcus Rashford, the professional footballer and campaigner for children receiving free school meals to continue to be properly provided for through the pandemic.

We have seen it too in the rise and rise of food banks and pop-up shops, invaluable innovations that should never need to exist in a just society.

So we have a chance now, now that people have become more aware of the needs of so many, we have the chance to make it different so that those in need can rely on being supported and cared for and being helped to get on their feet.

And the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on people of minority ethnic heritage in this country, revealing another division that should not exist, the division fuelled by racism and compounded by poverty.

We have seen this ever more clearly, and that disease of racism has been brought into terrible focus too by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis back in May.

The hard work of the Black Lives Matter movement has brought home – literally home, here to Suffolk – how vital it is we build a society that does not harbour racism, explicitly or hidden.

And the Christian vision is for the reconciliation and healing of everything – and that means all creation.We have caught a glimpse through this terrible time, simply because people could not travel, of how carbon emissions can be reduced and the environment be cared for.

We know it is possible. Now let’s plan to make it happen so we can avert an environmental crisis which will be far far worse than this pandemic.

So that is what I hope for and will work for: A more just society where no one needs go hungry, where racism is no more, and where creation begins to heal.

- Bishop Martin Seeley is the Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich

