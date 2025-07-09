The trust which runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds expects to meet a key NHS target by the end of March 2026 after prioritising patients waiting more than 65 weeks.

In April, figures showed that 55.5 per cent of patients being treated by West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust were waiting less than 18 weeks to start treatment.

In November 58.6 per cent of patients were waiting less than 18 weeks.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

Government targets state that by March 2026, 63.6 per cent of patients are expected to wait less than 18 weeks.

Nicola Cottington, chief operating officer at WSFT said: “During the winter, we continued to prioritise the areas with some of our longest waiting patients, so they receive their treatment as soon as possible.”

In March 2024 a total of 407 patients were waiting more than 65 weeks, with 47 waiting more than 78 weeks.

Nicola Cottington, chief operating officer at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: WSFT

By May 2025, 65 patients were waiting more than 65 weeks and four patients were waiting more than 78 weeks.

The work has been supported thanks to increased diagnostic capacity, with WSFT opening the Newmarket Community Diagnostic Centre, at the end of last year.