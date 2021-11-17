Do you have the 'ability to work under pressure with sound judgment'? You could be just the person MP Matt Hancock is looking for as he puts out feelers for a new communications officer.

The West Suffolk MP has advertised for a permanent officer to support him with communications with constituents and others, to replace one of the team who has had a promotion.

The MP has had a difficult year, which saw him resign as health secretary in June after he breached Covid-19 social distancing restrictions by kissing a colleague in his Whitehall office.

Matt Hancock MP . Picture by Mark Westley.

A spokeswoman for the MP said Mr Hancock was looking for a communications officer who would undertake media and press activities, design and create content for social media, as well as assist with wider communications activities and assist the wider parliamentary and constituency team.

Based in Westminster, key responsibilities would include: event planning and logistics, agreeing event communications and occasionally helping to facilitate an event; to establish, monitor and update a social media and online presence in the constituency; to follow up on social media queries and comments; be involved with proactive and reactive communications with media, including fielding and advising on requests; to provide administrative support and be responsible for social media strategy and engagement.

The person specification requires an applicant who is: highly organised and able to prioritise and manage a busy and diverse workload with a high attention to detail; has the ability to work under pressure with sound judgment; able to use their initiative and has a proactive work ethic; is personable and able to work as part of a small, fast-paced team; while being motivated and confident dealing with senior figures.

The salary has not been advertised, but would be in line with IPSA (Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority) guidelines.

The closing date for applications is November 19.

For more information or to apply, go to http://www.w4mpjobs.org/JobDetails.aspx?jobid=81257

