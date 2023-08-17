The leader of West Suffolk Council has responded to criticism over a ‘lack of communication’.

The criticism started when Cllr Nick Clarke, leader of the Conservatives group on the council, published a blog on his website.

Cllr Clarke argued the Labour leader had not been communicating with councillors and the public about the new council’s plans.

West Suffolk Council leader, Cliff Waterman. Picture by Mark Westley

Cllr Clarke focuses particularly on there only being one leader’s statement, which he believes “wasn’t really saying anything” and did not reveal any plans.

He also said there had been one public consultation since the May elections.

He said: “We have to consult, we have to talk to the general public, we have to talk to the councillors and it’s just not happening at the moment.”

Cllr Nick Clarke. Photo: Mark Westley

In response, Cllr Cliff Waterman, the council leader, assured his administration was speaking with both councillors and residents “on a regular basis”.

He added: “Cllr Clarke seems to suggest that statutory consultations and leader’s statements are the only way that we can engage with the people that we represent and fellow councillors.

“There are more consultations coming up and we will announce these when appropriate.”

A particular point of contention between the two is the council’s action on grass-cutting.

This comes after Cllr Clarke released a statement asking for a comprehensive review of all grass cutting operations.

Cllr Waterman said: “Cllr Clarke will know that we are working with a cross party group of members on the next stage of the local plan in preparation for public consultation and that we have already begun reviewing grass cutting even before he asked us through the press to look at it.”

However, Cllr Clarke insists he has no “formal knowledge” of the review, has “not been consulted and, more importantly, neither has the public.”

Cllr Waterman responded: “For his own reasons, Cllr Clarke has withdrawn from regular meetings between the chief executive and the other group leaders.

“This means he doesn’t always know what’s going on, and I’d suggest to him that he’d do well to start attending these meetings.”

The leader’s meetings are a tool for councillors who head their parties to discuss several administrative matters within their remit.

Cllr Clarke said: “Cllr Waterman removed himself from the group, without consultation of course, and promoted Cllr David Smith to lead his Labour group.

“If Cllr Waterman was not part of the leader’s group, there is little point in me being there.”

Despite the disagreement between the two, Cllr Waterman stressed the need for “a more constructive approach” to communication, and ensured that was his