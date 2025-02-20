A ward remains closed at a Suffolk hospital after cases of norovirus peaked last week.

NHS data shows on Friday, February 14, a total of 91 beds at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, were closed to new patients - due to the winter vomiting bug.

The number of beds closed had declined slightly by Sunday to 60.

West Suffolk Hospital in, Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: SuffolkNews

In an update published on its website this morning, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT), which runs the hospital said F7 is closed.

Visiting the ward is subject to the ward manager’s permission.

According to the trust’s website it is ‘currently experiencing an increased prevalence of norovirus’.

Nationally there has been a rise in cases across hospitals.

WSFT has stepped up its infection prevention and control processes, including introducing enhanced cleaning schedules, to help stop the spread of the bug.

Last week a spokesperson for the trust said the length of time the wards will be closed depends on the number of norovirus cases that occur.

Updates on ward closures can be found here.

Symptoms of norovirus include: vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, nausea, and sometimes fever.

Norovirus can also cause dehydration, especially in children and the elderly.