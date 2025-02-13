West Suffolk Hospital has closed three of its wards due to an increased number of cases of a bug which causes diarrhoea and vomiting.

In an update, published yesterday evening, West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) which runs the hospital in Bury St Edmunds, said wards G3, G4 and F10 are closed due to a ‘increased prevalence of norovirus’.

A spokesperson for WSFT said that yesterday the hospital has 13 beds occupied with patients suffering from norovirus and two patients with flu.

Three wards are closed at West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Suffolk News

NHS data shows that on Sunday (February 9) a total of 59 beds at the hospital were temporarily closed to new patients due to the stomach bug - a way of preventing the spread of further infection.

This compares to Monday (February 3), when no beds were closed due to norovirus.

The spokesperson for the trust said the length of time the wards will be closed depends on the number of cases that occur.

Sue Wilkinson, chief nurse at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Sue Wilkinson, chief nurse for WSFT, said: “As is common during the winter period, we are currently seeing increased cases of winter illnesses such as norovirus and flu.

“While the number of flu cases has dropped significantly in recent weeks, there is now a wider prevalence of norovirus at the West Suffolk Hospital.

“To prevent this spreading more widely, we have stepped up our infection prevention processes and implemented an enhanced cleaning process and schedule to protect patients, visitors and staff.

“If you are concerned about a loved one in our care, please contact the ward directly and they will be able to provide an update.

“We are encouraging visitors not to attend the West Suffolk Hospital if they have been ill with symptoms such as diarrhoea, vomiting, a high temperature or a persistent cough in the last 48 hours, unless they require urgent treatment.”

More information, including contact details for the hospital, can be be found on the WSFT website - here.

Symptoms of norovirus include: vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, nausea, and sometimes fever.

Norovirus can also cause dehydration, especially in children and the elderly.