A yellow weather warning has been issued for the coming days with the possibility of Suffolk towns being affected by deep floodwater during Storm Babet.

The Met Office has told people living in the county to expect heavy rain, leading to some disruption, between 12am tomorrow (Friday) until 6am on Saturday.

Residents using train or bus services over the weekend could see their trips delayed or cancelled.

Heavy rain is expected in Suffolk during Friday and Saturday. Picture: istock/iiievgeniy

Spray and flooding could cause difficult driving conditions and due to this roads may have to be closed.

The original yellow weather warning for Storm Babet was updated today, to cover a larger area of Suffolk for a longer time period, a total of 30 hours.

Strong winds have been forecast for coastal areas of the county.