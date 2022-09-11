More news, no ads

A huge fire ripped through a derelict building in Red Lodge overnight, with emergency responders called in from Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket to help tackle the blaze.

An incident was declared in Turnpike Road around 6.13pm yesterday evening.

Due to the seriousness of the blaze, 26 fire engines attended at various points throughout the night and this morning.

The scene of the fire in Red Lodge

In certain parts of the structure, fires were still raging this afternoon.

Around 12pm today, crews carried out a controlled demolition of the building's roof.

This was deemed necessary due to the structural unsoundness of the complex.

The scene of the fire in Red Lodge

Nobody was harmed in the incident.

Moreover, the fire did not spread to any adjacent properties.