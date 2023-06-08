Police filmed raiding property in Red Lodge, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket, as officers spotted at several locations in village
Published: 11:04, 08 June 2023
| Updated: 11:35, 08 June 2023
Officers have been filmed performing a morning raid at a property in Red Lodge this morning, with reports that other houses in the village have also been targeted by Suffolk Police.
The footage, given to SuffolkNews by Jon Burns, shows officers entering a property in Hundred Acre Way.
On social media, residents have also reported that at least another two have been attended by officers.
Suffolk Police have been approached for comment.