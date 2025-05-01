Plans for a new water pumping station in a village will spoil a village's ancient castle ruins, a community leader has said.

Cllr Jeremy Muller, chairman of Lidgate Parish Council, raised concerns over proposals to build the pumping station on land north of Upend Road.

Angela Richardson, of Anglian Water, submitted the bid to West Suffolk Council alongside a new kiosk, surge vessels, new vehicular access, soakway, fencing and landscaping.

Lidgate Castle's ancient ruins could be spoiled if the plans are approved. Photo: Mark Westley

The plans were brought up to replace the already approved station at Lady’s Green, after the site became unavailable due to 'legal reasons relating to land acquisition'.

It is part of the water company's strategic 70-kilometre Bexwell to Bury Pipeline Scheme.

But Cllr Muller said, although he supported the delivery of the plans, the location would spoil the view from the village's ancient Roman castle ruins.

Cllr Jeremy Muller, of Lidgate Parish Council, said the plans would spoil the view from the ancient castle ruins. Picture: Google Maps.

He said the council had suggested two separate sites between 300 and 400 metres away, which were owned by the same landowner and would not impact the ancient ruins, but were turned down.

He added: "There's been an attitude of indifference towards our commentary over the months, just unsatisfactory responses.

"We're complaining about a very hard-nosed approach when it comes to dealing with local communities — it's really bad behaviour on the part of a utility which is there not just to serve shareholders but also communities."

Cllr Bobby Bennett, who represents the village at the county council, said she shared the same concerns. Picture: Suffolk County Council

Meanwhile, Cllr Bobby Bennett, the village's county council representative, shared the same concerns after visiting the site.

She said: "We all understand and appreciate the need for this to be built but it was disappointing to hear that Anglian Water were not willing to consider alternative sites.”

An Anglian Water spokesperson said it was vital the station worked hydraulically as efficiently as possible given its critical role in the overall pipeline, stressing the company's substantial investigations in coming up with a location.

Modelling of the development between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket. Picture: Anglian Water

The spokesperson said: "Our team has carried out extensive modelling on our network, alongside detailed design investigations, assessing pumping and construction conditions.

"Our priorities when finding a site for works like this are ensuring operational efficiency, safety for our people and the general public, and getting the best value for our customers’ money.

"The location we’ve chosen is the most suitable for all these reasons."

Cllr Muller said the parish council would be seeking technical advice from qualified engineers ahead of their response to the plans.

A determination deadline for West Suffolk Council is set for June 6.