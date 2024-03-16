Plans for bollards in Soham have been put on hold after a pensioner called for a rethink.

Kenneth Cranfield, 87, who has lived off High Street for 60 years, has been at his ‘wits’ end’ about the proposed bollards, after spray paint markings for the new posts appeared on pavements near his home.

He said: “We get people parking in front of the driveway and I have been absolutely everywhere over the last 20 years trying to get something done, but what has come back is a total disaster.”

Kenneth Cranfield, of Soham, fears bollard proposals could see more cars illegally parked across the driveway to his home Picture by Richard Marsham

Mr Cranfield said he believed the placement of the proposed bollards would exacerbate the problem and ‘penalise the whole of Soham’ – but despite contacting Cambridgeshire Highways and Soham Town Council had struggled to find anyone to listen.

“I can’t seem to get anyone to understand it,” he said. “I am 87, my wife is 80 and has had two strokes and we don’t need this hassle. We are at our wits’ end.”

This week, the town council said it had ‘continually’ tried to work with Mr Cranfield to help with his problems over vehicles blocking the driveway, with many councillor and officer hours spent on the issue.

“The scheme for bollards along the stretch of the High Street near Mr Cranfield’s access was put forward by the county council as a viable solution to the problem of illegal parking on double yellow lines,” said town clerk Marilyn Strand.

“The town council has no authority to work on the public highway and we are not able to implement schemes the highways department does not endorse. The town council has no power to address illegal parking – this is a police matter.”

But on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire County Council said: “Plans to install bollards on the eastern footway of the High Street, Soham, heading south of the pedestrian crossing opposite the Post Office, are currently on hold.

“The proposed works are related to the local highway improvement funded programme as an effort to stop motorists parking on the footway, where there are already double yellow lines and zig-zag markings.

“The county council is working closely with Soham Town Council on the most effective solution to the problem.”