The findings of a review into bus services across a district have been backed as councillors promise not to let residents down.

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, West Suffolk's lead for growth, said the review was an eye-opening experience as he sought support from cabinet members for its findings yesterday evening.

The review was launched after a parish council taskforce was successful last year in its bid to save bus services connecting Diss and Bury St Edmunds, with the creation of the new 73 and 70A routes.

Cllr Indy Wijenayaka, West Suffolk Council cabinet member for growth. Picture: Joao Santos

It found as many as 41,734 residents were at risk of social exclusion related to transport, with large areas of West Suffolk not served by either bus routes or train lines, described as 'cold spots'.

Cllr Wijenayaka said: “It is something that is a shining example of how the council can work with local communities and get a positive outcome.”

Cllr Andrew Smith, who kickstarted the review, said: "Bus service reductions are not exclusive to rural communities, but perhaps they are more acutely felt.

A council review into bus services found more than 41,000 people were at risk of isolation. Picture: iStock

“It became clear this was not an isolated local situation but was being reflected in rural bus service provision across West Suffolk."

Although Suffolk's passenger numbers increased in the last financial year, in contrast to the national trend of decline, the council said it masked the underlying transport challenges of living in rural areas of Suffolk.

The review, which councillors backed unanimously, committed some £30,000 of the authority's Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF) from the Government to create new routes or support existing ones across the district.

West Suffolk Council does not have a statutory duty to provide bus services.

Meanwhile, although the county council must plan and strategise services, it does not have a duty to provide them all, with private companies delivering them instead.

Cllr Cliff Waterman, the leader, said: “This council takes its responsibility to its residents very seriously, and when our residents cry out with a problem that can be solved, we would be wrong to turn our backs on them.”

Cllr Wijenayaka echoed this sentiment after the meeting. He said: "We aren't a council that lets our residents down; we will stand up for them even if it isn't our direct responsibility."

He said the groundwork for today's challenges was laid out after the Government's privatisation of services in 1985, with companies delivering services based on their bottom line.

This could change, however, when the new Mayor for Norfolk and Suffolk is elected, as they would have control over coordinating transport, including the ability to franchise services.

Cllr Wijenayaka said: "We really need a mayor who will actually think innovatively to actually make sure that we maintain the services we've currently got and increase them, and try and patch the broken system."

The review committed the council to put together business cases for other schemes and explore ways to pay for them by using financial contributions from housing developers, through the creation of a transport mitigation fund.

The report said proposals were due for improvements to Bury bus station, in St Andrew's Street North, with further enhancements to be discussed for stations across other towns.

More rural bus stations could also have digital screens installed with passenger information displayed in real time.