Residents have spoken of their frustration after vintage post boxes were stolen from villages over the past two weeks.

Each incident including in Chedburgh, Rickinghall and Cowlinge has seen the box cut away from the post beneath it and stolen.

Officers from Suffolk Police investigating the cases believe they are linked.

Ousden resident Penny Pettitt saw what appeared to be workmen around the stolen postbox and awoke to find it had gone. Picture: Mark Westley

Residents across the area have spoken of the problems that it has caused them.

District Cllr Mike Chester, who represents Chedburgh and Chevington and is vice-chairman of West Suffolk Council, said: "It is annoying because it is a point of contact for locals in terms of posting letters. It causes a lot of problems for people.

"We have another letter box at the other end of the village, but we are hoping that the Post Office will replace it."

A typical red post box. Picture: Suffolk Police on Twitter. (54477198)

Another post box was reported stolen in Cropley Grove in Ousden, at about 2.55pm on Saturday.

Residents said they awoke on Saturday morning to find it missing, with just the remnants left behind.

“We heard something the night it went missing at around 10pm and saw what appeared to be a flat bed highways van with flashing lights and two workmen in overalls,” said Penny Pettitt, who lives close by.

“Although it was late for roadworks, we didn’t think much of it until we noticed the post box was gone the next morning.

“Originally, we had a brick post box, but this was demolished in a car crash decades ago. We use the post box frequently and will now have to drive to Ashley to post letters.”

Enquiries into the spate of thefts remain ongoing.

Sgt Brian Calver from Suffolk's Rural Crime and Wildlife Team said: “We know these are quite valuable and collectible, but they could be going for their scrap metal value as well.

“What is definite is that such thefts are a loss of heritage to the village they are stolen from and the thefts cause personal disruption to individuals who have posted important letters and documents, that as a consequence, are then lost.”

The first theft took place on January 7 at Hinderclay Road, Rickinghall (crime number 37/1431/22), with subsequent thefts in Church View Road, Wixoe on January 14-15 (37/3351/22), Pound Green, Cowlinge (37/2885/22) and The Green, Hawkeden on the same night (37/3521/22).

There were further thefts on the night of January 17-18 in Chapel Street, Stoke By Clare (37/3568/22), The Green, Chedburgh (37/3544/22) and Depden Green (37/3467/22).