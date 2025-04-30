A group of Ugandan Asians have unveiled a memorial garden to thank the community which welcomed them after they were expelled from their country 53 years ago.

On Saturday, about 50 Asian families travelled from across the country to the former RAF Stradishall site – now Highpoint South prison – for the ceremony.

The site once served as a holding camp for refugees expelled in 1972 by dictator Idi Amin.

The Ugandan Asian community has unveiled a memorial garden at the former RAF Stradishall site. Picture: Mark Westley

Around 50 Ugandan Asians and their families travelled to Stradishall on Saturday

Given just 90 days to leave or face severe consequences, about 28,000 Ugandan Asians were resettled in England between September 1972 and March 1973, with the first 2,000 initially housed at RAF Stradishall.

It was the first refugee camp and became one of the largest of 16 across the UK, through which some 3,000 evacuees passed over six months.

One of them was Mayur Seta, who was seven when he arrived at Stansted Airport with his family, carrying only a few clothes and some jewellery his aunt had managed to smuggle out in his cousin’s teddy bear.

Mayur (right) with his family. Picture: Mark Westley

He was one of the organisers of Saturday’s celebration when a commemorative bench was unveiled with an information board and two trees.

“Two days before our flight to the UK, I saw someone being shot from my bedroom window,” Mayur said. “I was too young to remember everything, but the last few months weren’t pleasant.

“I do remember when Idi made the announcement. My mum was crying — there was a lot of fear.

“The things people have done to support us are what needs to be remembered. We’re all very grateful.”

Mayur ’s mum (right) was a chef at the camp

He said the memorial honours the generosity of the community, who gave their time to help adjust to the new life in England - including being taken to football matches or spending weekends with British families.

Mayur, an accountant in Leicester, stayed at the camp for six months.

His family were the longest to remain and the last to leave, mainly due to his mother being a chef in the canteen.

Pictured: Jyoti, Neeta and Susheila

Mayur said his mum approached the manger at the canteen to ask if they could cook the meals instead.

After being given permission, a team went to an Asian food shop in Cambridge to buy ingredients for an Indian thali menu which they began serving.

“Within two days, we were having an Indian meal every day,” added Mayur.

Sheila Bailey

Also at the event was Sheila Bailey, who left her job as a primary school teacher in Newmarket and volunteered at the camp.

She was one of five teachers who taught English, maths and creative subjects, and helped set up a playground for the younger refugees at Stradishall.

She said: “The children coped magnificently. They must have been traumatised, arriving with only the clothes they were wearing. This is a success story.”