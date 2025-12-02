The family of a ‘dearly loved’ artist, tutor and hospital worker have confirmed details of his funeral service, which will take place later this month.

Andrew Harrington, of Bury St Edmunds, will be remembered next Thursday, December 11, at West Suffolk Crematorium.

Those attending have been asked to wear something bright and colourful.

Andrew Harrington died last month. Picture: Supplied by family

Sally Webb, Andrew’s sister, said the dearly loved son, brother and uncle will be ‘greatly missed by all his family, friends and those who knew him’.

Andrew, who died aged 59, was well known from working at St Edmunds Hospital as a ward host. He also previously worked at West Suffolk Hospital as a porter.

After his death, Lucy Redmond, from Tindalls Art and Graphics, in Newmarket, where Andrew had recently hosted art workshops, remembered him as an ‘inspirational’ tutor.

Andrew Harrington with his sister Sally Webb. Picture: Submitted by family

In a tribute, on behalf of the company, Lucy said: “From my first conversation with Andrew I knew he would be a great fit with our team.

“A more friendly and enthusiastic man you couldn't wish to meet.

“So inspirational to his students and the sound of laughter always drifting down from the workshop room.

“In one students words, ‘I left the class feeling like a real artist’.”

She added: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends. We will miss him.”

Andrew’s funeral service will start at 2pm, in St Edmunds Chapel.

Donations can be made to MIND and can be gift aided online at www.funeralhelp.co.uk or sent c/o Armstrongs Funeral Service, 24 St Andrews Street North, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1TH.