Whilst the county has been basking in an intense heatwave this weekend, things look to be taking a turn over the next few days.

Following balmy weekend temperatures, thunderstorms could be making their way to Suffolk on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning to the county for all four days, with a risk of possibly severe thunderstorms and torrential downpours hitting parts of Suffolk.

The Met Office is forecasting thunderstorms for this week

Despite the warning, it should stay hot and humid, with highs of 31C and 30C on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

They have also reminded people that the high temperatures will feel excessively hot for many people due to the unusual longevity, and that coastal areas are likely to offer some respite from the heat.

A Met Office spokesman warned: "Where the storms occur, rainfall totals of 30-40 mm could fall in an hour with some locations potentially receiving 60-80 mm in three hours, although these will be fairly isolated.".

⚠️#Thunderstorm⚠️ warnings are in force for large swathes of the UK next week



Not everywhere will see them, but where they do occur they could be significant and disruptive



The details are likely to change so stay tuned for the latest #WeatherAware



👉https://t.co/4a1XPlqKun pic.twitter.com/sdmbmGmhAc — Met Office (@metoffice) August 9, 2020

Overnight temperatures are going to remain high throughout the weekend, and are not likely to fall below the mid to upper 20Cs.

A yellow alert is when there is a small chance of homes and businesses being flooded after sudden downpours. There is chance of lightning strikes and large hail which could lead to damage and delays and cancellations to public transport.

The spokesman added: "Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and increased chance of accidents.

"There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

What you need to know

There are many myths surrounding lightning such as lightning never strikes the same place twice or it always hits the tallest object. Both are false as lightning goes to the best conductor on the ground whether it has been struck before or not.

But lightning can cause power surges so unplug any non-essential electrical equipment if not using a surge protector.

During a storm, seek shelter if possible. When you hear thunder you are already within range - 10 miles - of where the next ground flash could land.

Telephone lines can conduct electricity so try to avoid using the land line unless in an emergency

If outside, avoid water and find a low-lying open place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects. Avoid activities such as golf, rod fishing or boating on a lake.

Be aware of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning including golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorbikes, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, pushchairs, wire fencing and rails.

If you are in a tent, stay away from the metal poles

If you in an exposed location when the storm arrives it may be advisable to squat near to the ground with your hands on your knees and head tucked between them. Try to touch as little of the ground as possible. Do not lie down on the ground.

If you feel your hair stand on end, drop to the above position immediately

After a thunderstorm stay clear of downed power lines or broken cables.

If someone is struck by lightning the power surge could have affected their hear and left them with severe burns.

If you are caught driving in a thunderstorm you should closed all windows and stay in your car because the metal roof and frame will act as a Faraday cage to keep you safe and pass the current to the ground.

Soft-top convertibles with fabric roofs are the most at risk and could catch fire if struck by lightning

Cars with metal inside handles, foot pedals and steering wheels can also carry current

Thunderstorms can also bring a risk of sudden gusty winds which can unsteady cyclists, motorcyclists and high-sided vehicles.

If hail is severe, stop and pull over to a safe place and remain inside the vehicle.