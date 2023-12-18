The north of Suffolk is expecting strong winds as a weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for later this week.

Most of the UK will be hit by winds, with a yellow weather warning in place from the early hours of the morning to 11.59pm on Thursday, December 21.

Towns such as Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Mildenhall, Diss, Eye, Southwold and Halesworth will all be affected.

The north of Suffolk is expecting strong winds later this week as a weather warning has been issued by the Met Office. Picture: iStock

According to the Met Office, there is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could happen from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

It has also warned that travel times by car, rail or ferry may be affected, with some cancellations possible.

Power cuts may also happen around the affected region, which may cause issues with phone signals.

People are encouraged to secure loose items, including bins and garden furniture.

Those in the area are also asked to avoid going out as far as possible.