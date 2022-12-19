West Suffolk’s archives may be moved as the current building is not fit for purpose, according to the county council.

Suffolk County Council’s cabinet will consider investing in a new premises at the planned Western Way Hub in Bury St Edmunds or upgrading the existing building in February next year.

The current site for West Suffolk’s archives is at Raingate Street in Bury.

Endeavour House in Russell Road, Ipswich. Picture: Jason Noble LDRS

A description of the upcoming decision on the council’s website describes the building as “not fit for purpose” because repairs and maintenance work is needed and there is no lift, meaning disabled users and staff are not easily accommodated.

The layout of the building is also mentioned, as it “limits the ability to engage with customers, and deliver an effective and efficient archives and outreach service to the public”.

The first phase of the Western Way Hub costing up to £75 million was given the go-ahead by West Suffolk Council last week.

Cllr Bobby Bennett, Conservative cabinet member for equalities and communities at Suffolk County Council. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

The hub is expected to open in 2025 and will include a new leisure centre for Bury St Edmunds; it may also include the archives, office space and/or a pre-school.

Suffolk’s three archive buildings in Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich and Lowestoft hold sources spanning 900 years of the county’s history.

A report on the options for West Suffolk’s branch of the archives is likely to be brought to Suffolk County Council’s cabinet by Cllr Bobby Bennett, cabinet member for equality and communities.

Information about the options and answers to frequently asked questions can be found on the Suffolk Archives website.