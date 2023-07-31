One of the most prized categories in the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards has been expanded this year.

Business of the Year has now been split into two categories: large/medium, and small.

For the first we are looking for an outstanding business whose growth, ambition and quality of management has enabled it to outperform its peers in a variety of areas.

Cameron Ventures Group – Business of the Year 2022

It could be financial performance, strategic planning, diversity and inclusion, training, wellbeing or community engagement.

This category is open to entries from businesses with 10 plus employees, based in West Suffolk.

For the second category, it’s the same critieria, only for businesses with under 10 employees.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023

The award is sponsored by Suffolk of Chamber of Commerce, the largest and most influential member group for business in the county.

Chief executive John Dugmore said: “As the voice of Suffolk business, we are thrilled to continue our sponsorship of the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards.

“For more than 10 years, we have proudly supported this prestigious event and it is an honour to be a part of an initiative that celebrates the hard work, innovation, and success of businesses throughout West Suffolk.

“This year, we are excited to sponsor two esteemed categories: As the voice of Suffolk business, these reflect our commitment to supporting businesses of all sizes and recognizing individual contributions to our local economy.

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

“We hope to shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of West Suffolk businesses and generate well-deserved recognition for their dedication and excellence.

“These awards align with our mission to not only reward exceptional talent but also stimulate economic growth, foster collaboration, and reinforce Suffolk as a prime destination for business.”

To find out more about the awards and to enter, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring two categories for Business of the Year 2023

Closing date for nominations and entries is August 15.