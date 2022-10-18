The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award for Innovation has been won by Grid 2 - Net Zero and West Suffolk College.

The Bury St Edmunds-based businesses scooped the title at the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards, held at the Apex on October 14.

This award recognises forward thinking businesses, actively investing in research and development, delivering innovative solutions and products within their sector.

Daemmon Reeve, TREATT CEO, presents the award to Grid 2 - Net Zero and West Suffolk College. Left, event host Goldie Sayers. Picture: Richard Marsham

Grid 2 -Net Zero are working with West Suffolk College on a new T Level course, which has a focus on net zero construction.

There is nothing in UK which compares with this course.

It mixes hundreds of hours of work experience for students with classroom-based study, properly preparing learners for further study or employment, and providing the next generation of workers.

Grid 2, based in Bury St Edmunds, was created by Neil Gething and Neil Smith, the founders of Net Zero Buildings, the largest off-site manufacturer of energy positive buildings in the UK.

The West Suffolk Innovation Award is sponsored by TREATT PLC

TREATT is a leading independent ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from their bases in the UK, the US and China, based in Bury St Edmunds.