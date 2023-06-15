Investment is key to any economy, be it in business, people, or the community.

Our next two awards reflect this vital element of success.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards will be held at The Apex on October 13.

The awards will be held at the Apex, Bury St Edmunds in October

The West Suffolk Award for Innovation celebrates businesses which are investing in research and development, delivering innovative products and solutions within their sector.

Any business based within West Suffolk can enter this award.

Global ingredients manufacturer, Treatt plc, is sponsoring the award again this year.

Daemmon Reeve, CEO Treatt

CEO Daemmon Reeve, said: “The West Suffolk Award for Innovation resonates with our passion and commitment to continuous improvement, delivering products to our global customer base.

“Innovation allows businesses to adapt, evolve and grow through disruption, and we look forward to celebrating the efforts local businesses using fresh, intelligent ideas to maximise business opportunities and take their business to the next level.”

The Contribution to the Community award, meanwhile, recognises a business or business person who has made a positive contribution or investment in the local community.

It can be for those who go out of their way to help others or a charity.

Andy Jukes, head of customer engagement at The Cambridge Building Society

The Cambridge Building Society is sponsoring the award.

Head of customer engagement, Andy Jukes, said: “The people of Bury St Edmunds have warmly welcomed us to the town and to reflect this we’ve decided to support a local event that helps support businesses in the local community.

“We pride ourselves on making a difference in our local communities.

Bury Free Press Business West Suffolk Awards 2023

“And we’re always seeking new ways to support shelter and housing issues.

“Last year, our team members donated 730 volunteering hours to local charitable causes.

“This award is about honouring inspired thinking and unwavering commitment to make a difference.”

To find out more about the awards and categories, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards