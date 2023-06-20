Have you or your company made investments which contribute to the district as a whole?

Our next category in the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023 is for individuals and companies that have done just that.

Businesses entering the Investing in West Suffolk award must be based within the district area of West Suffolk Council, which is sponsoring the award.

West Suffolk Council Leader, Cliff Waterman, says investment is more than just money and buildings

The award recognises a business or individual within a business who has made or continues to make investment into the district.

The award winner may be a small family business that continues to grow in the area; a larger business that has flourished and grown from its West

Suffolk base; an individual who continues to be an ambassador for the area.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023

It could also be a company with commitment to staff and skills development, or one that makes a wider contribution to the West Suffolk community through the creation of a social enterprise or a programme of corporate social responsibility.

West Suffolk Council leader, Cllr Cliff Waterman, said: “Businesses and their people have faced huge challenges over the last few years with the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

“Despite these battles we have seen resilience, investment, and success.

“The council has a role in supporting the sustainable growth of the economy across West Suffolk for the benefit of our communities and the UK economy.

Cameron Ventures Group, Mildenhall won the Investing in Suffolk Award last year. Picture: Richard Marsham

“Some of that is through our own investment, some of it is about attracting investment, and some of it is capturing those opportunities that are ours to take as part of the world-leading innovative, Cambridge sub-region.

“Investment isn’t just about money and buildings. It’s also about people, development and skills, succession planning, new products, new markets, sustainability, the environment and our future. It’s about courage, initiative and leadership.”

The awards take place on October 13 at The Apex.

To find out more, and to enter, visit www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards