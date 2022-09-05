A host of free events are lined up for one of the region’s biggest business festivals .

The 12th West Suffolk Business Festival will begin on October 3 and conclude on October 14.

During the two weeks of the festival there will be a wide range of networking events, seminars, workshops, exhibitions, tours and courses, across the district.

West Suffolk Council leader, John Griffiths, centre right, with Bury Free Press Editor Barry Peters, and festival partners at the launch earlier this year. Picture: Mecha Morton.

The festival kicks off with a networking brunch at Inc in Bury St Edmunds including live music, as well as free business talks and bitesize training events.

It will be hosted by Menta media and marketing manager Nic Pandolfi, Menta chief executive Alex Till, and West Suffolk Council leader John Griffiths MBE.

More than seventy local businesses are expected to attend.

Events during the two weeks include talks and seminars on workforce health by the CBI, the Sizewell C Project at West Suffolk College and reforming business strategy and innovative thinking at Hethel Innovation.

There will also be networking hosting by the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and a meeting of the West Suffolk Manufacturing Group.

The festival concludes with the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards on October 14 at the Apex.

This year’s awards have attracted record nominations across its 11 categories.

These include Business of the Year, Investing in West Suffolk, Employee of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Green Award, best Start-up and Customer Service Award.

Cllr Griffiths said: “The council, with partners including the Bury Free Press, launched the festival in 2011 to offer the opportunity for West Suffolk businesses to network, collaborate and further develop knowledge and skills.

“Ultimately the festival will help businesses to thrive here, and showcase why West Suffolk is such a great place to locate and grow a business.”

Festival partners this year include: Visit Suffolk, West Suffolk College, the CBI, Bury St Edmunds and Beyond, University of Suffolk, New Anglia Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering and Hethel Innovation, The Epicentre, fsb, Bury Free Press (IliffeMedia), Bank of England, Suffolk Business Women, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, West Suffolk Council, New Anglia Growth Hub, New Anglia local enterprise partnership for Norfolk and Suffolk, Menta, The Apex, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce (West Suffolk).

For more details, visit the West Suffolk Business Festival website, here