A council leader is to stand down after more than 20 years in the role.

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, announced this morning that he felt the time was right to hand on the baton and would not seek a further term after the upcoming elections.

If re-elected, he will remain as a councillor for the Ixworth ward.

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council

In a statement to West Suffolk councillors this morning, he said: "After over 20 years as leader of the council and as we approach the elections, I wanted personally to thank you – and your many predecessors at St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath - for your support and the many very positive and real differences we have together made for the people we serve and represent in West Suffolk.

"Being leader has been often hard and challenging work but an honour and privilege.

"More importantly perhaps, I am immensely proud of the achievements (large and small), stability and improved services we have delivered, and continue to deliver, to improve the lives of our residents and communities.

"After much reflection and consideration however, I believe this is now the right time to hand on the baton and do not intend, after the upcoming elections whatever their outcome, to seek a further term as leader of West Suffolk Council.

"The legacy we have all helped achieve is, I believe, the envy of many councils and a strong foundation to create an even more prosperous, caring and environmentally friendly future for West Suffolk.

"I am delighted to say that, despite the many challenges, we have not only met our ambitions but surpassed them and I trust West Suffolk will continue to benefit from this and go on from strength to strength.

"I became a councillor in 1997 with an ethos of not letting party politics or personal interests get in the way of doing what is right and best for our communities; and indeed, think that carrying this into my leadership is possibly one of my greatest achievements – and I hope legacy.

"We may not always agree but really do achieve more, and have, by working together across party political lines, and with others.

"I believe this is one of West Suffolk’s greatest strengths and hope that whoever is privileged to be the next leader will continue in this vein.

"I also want to thank all staff, and our officers, for the support I have enjoyed.

"No one has all the answers and there is always room for further improvement, but we all need the best possible advice to help make the right decisions.

"Finally, I want to thank you again for the contributions you have made, and the advice you have given me in this challenging but fulfilling and privileged role.

"I wish those who have the same honour in future every possible success."