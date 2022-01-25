Small increases are being proposed for garden waste collection and entry to some tourist attractions in West Suffolk from April.

West Suffolk Council's proposed fees and charges for 2022 indicate a £2 increase on the annual garden waste subscription from £43 to £45.

Elsewhere, small increases are planned for entry for West Stow - £1 extra for adults, children and concessions on single-use tickets - and Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds, also £1 more for adults and children and £2 more for concessions.

West Suffolk Council is proposing a £2 increase on the annual garden waste subscription from £43 to £45. Stock image

Family tickets are to increase by £3 at West Stow and £4 at Moyse's Hall, while small increases are also planned for annual tickets at both.

The council said the garden waste charge has been frozen since 2019, with the increase needed to cover the additional costs. Those include an extra 1,700 bins to collect since then and service costs in fuel and waste treatment also rising.

For the tourist spot entry fees, the authority said the rise covers inflation costs since 2019 and have been benchmarked against other attractions.

Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds

Other increases are proposed around bulky waste collection, replacement bins, commercial public events, skin piercing registrations and animal licensing among other areas.

The charges must be approved by cabinet, while the full budget with council tax proposals will also be presented to cabinet next month.

Cllr Sarah Broughton, Conservative cabinet member for resources and property, said: "In these financially challenging times the council is suggesting a balanced budget that not only means it can continue to deliver high quality services but also have the funding to help boost the local economy, health and the environment.

"This is in the face of historic reduction in national funding for local authorities, the severe impact on finances the pandemic has brought nationally and the impact of increased inflation on our costs.

West Stow Anglo Saxon Village. Picture: Mark Westley

"In addition, council tax only pays for 20% of the cost of our services and Government requires councils to fill that ga with additional income.

"Fees and charges have been reviewed in light of this to make sure they are fair and that they cover the true cost of the service so that taxpayers are not subsidising commercial services.

"In many cases, the increases have been made after remaining the same for several years and in line with charges from other councils."