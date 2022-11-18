West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock survives first I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here! public vote

Matt Hancock will spend another night in the jungle after surviving the first public eviction vote in I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out Of Here! tonight.

The West Suffolk MP's seat in the ITV1 show is safe, after journalist and presenter Charlene White was the first celebrity to be evicted.

Earlier in the show Matt sparked outrage after scooping bird poo off his camp leader's chair with his bare hands and then failing to wash them with soap afterwards, while Charlene explained her reason – the need for journalistic impartiality – behind not sharing the RV with the politician.

Matt's Jungle Jaunt

Later, Matt's insistence Sony invented the Walkman in 1984 (when the device was actually invented in 1979) led to the campmates failing to answer the Deals on Wheels challenge question correctly, meaning they missed out on chocolate treats.

After the disappointment, Boy George took comedian Seann Walsh aside to discuss Matt and an alleged 'look' which had passed between them.

"I've tried to like him (Matt) and I have failed. I find him slimy, I find him slippery. I have tried to separate what I feel about him from who he is as a person but I can't," said Boy George.

After Matt unknowingly interrupted the conversation, Boy George admitted he did not like the way the MP had looked at him, to which the MP replied: "I didn't mean to make you feel uncomfortable."

Boy George went on: "I think your presence has made everyone here compliant.

"I have been hating on you, I'll be honest. I sometimes feel you don't say what you mean. You're very confusing.

"We don't share the same politics. I'm struggling a bit with you and that's not your problem, it's my problem."

Matt later told the Bushtucker Telegraph: "We're obviously different characters and we have different politics, but given that I felt it was a really positive conversation."

Matt has now left the position of camp leader after Mike Tindall was voted into the role later in the show, ahead of the first live public eviction.

The night before Ant and Dec went into the camp to reveal the first evictee, everyone gathered around the campfire to share their experience with each other, with Matt saying he felt he had been able to be himself with all his fellow campmates.

Tomorrow a second celebrity will face eviction as the public vote reopens.

Matt's jungle high:

Diplomatically clearing the air with Boy George after walking into the singer's 'bitch' with Seann Walsh about the politician.

Matt's jungle low:

Forgetting to empty the bowl after shaving then, when Sue called him on it, asking her if it was 'a great trial' for her to empty it herself.

