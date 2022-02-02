A £9 million investment pot in zero carbon measures have been pledged in West Suffolk Council's 2022/23 budget.

The Conservative administration has also announced a council tax increase for the district from April.

The council tax rise will differ for the former St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath areas of the district as work to align the rate over several years concludes.

West Suffolk Council's headquarters at West Suffolk House in Bury St Edmunds.

A Band D home in St Edmundsbury will pay £1.71 more, while homes in the former Forest Heath area in Band D will pay an extra £11.52 for the year.

Most homes will pay less as the majority are in bands A-C.

It is expected that council tax will be the same across the whole district from April 2023.

The £9m of environmental measures aims to help the authority meet its goal of becoming net zero by 2030, with bosses saying they hope this year's investment will help deliver a 31% carbon saving by 2026.

Among the projects it will fund are improved energy efficiency and renewable sources in the authority's buildings, replacing small vehicles in its fleet with electric vehicles and expansion of its Solar for Business scheme.

It also proposes to switch its refuse truck fleet to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel.

The authority said the projects should deliver 2,279 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year once fully implemented.

Elsewhere £1.3m investment in parks and heritage sites like West Stow and Moyse's Hall has been earmarked and another £1m in leisure asset management.

Sarah Broughton, Conservative portfolio holder for resources and property for West Suffolk Council, said: “This is a budget that will help drive business growth and more employment opportunities, better health facilities and outcomes as well as tackling climate change. In short helping people be healthier, more prosperous and kinder to the planet.

"The £9m investment turns much of our environmental action plan into reality, delivering thousands of tonnes in CO2 as well as protecting the environment.

"Continuing to invest in our hubs will mean better health and leisure facilities for all while our growth investments will encourage businesses and jobs.

"It also means we can protect and help the most vulnerable and fund local programmes helped shaped by the communities it will be delivered in.

"At the same time we are making sure we can meet the challenges of the pandemic while delivering high quality and value for money services.”

The council's cabinet is set to discuss the proposals next week before it goes to full council later in the month for a final decision.

The West Suffolk portion of the council tax bill is added to the county council and policing elements. Suffolk County Council is planning a 3% rise while a 4.2% rise in the policing contribution has already been approved.

A freeze on Mid Suffolk District Council’s element of the council tax bill is being proposed for 2022.

Babergh District Council is proposing a two per cent rise for its portion from April.