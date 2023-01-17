A second review of taxi fares in West Suffolk will take place next week - with a recommendation they should not rise any further.

An initial increase on taxi fares was agreed at the Licensing and Regulatory committee meeting on July 11, 2022.

West Suffolk's hackney carriage drivers requested the fare increase in the face of rising fuel and operating costs, with some claiming these were jeopardising their business

Officers are recommending fares do not increase any more

The revised fares came into effect on August 19 and it was agreed that a further fare review would be conducted in six months' time.

A report to the regulatory and environment cabinet, recommends fares should be kept at their existing rates 'in light of a reduction in fuel costs over the last six months'.

The report states: "As the Council would like to encourage the provision of high-quality hackney carriage vehicles it is

important that fares are balanced, thereby ensuring proprietors are able to support the running costs associated with the

high standard of vehicles required by the council, but at the same time the fare should not be so high as to preclude use

by passengers.

"Members should note that the fares proposed are the maximum which may be charged, with drivers having the option

to charge less than the metered fare should they choose.

"In light of a reduction in fuel costs over the last six months, it is considered appropriate to maintain the fares at their current level."

West Suffolk has the highest current fares of any authority in Suffolk for a journey of two miles:

These are detailed as:

West Suffolk - £7.20

Mid Suffolk - £6.40

Ipswich - £6.55

Babergh - £6.26

East Suffolk North - £6.60

East Suffolk South - £6.20

The report states: "As of December, the average cost of a litre of diesel in the South East has dropped to £1.78 (Automobile Association (AA) Fuel Reports).

"However, it should be noted that the actual costs in the more rural areas of the district may well be in excess of these

figures.

"Whilst the data shows an overall reduction in the cost of diesel it should be noted that the sample set has been collected over a relatively short period of time.

"Considering both the short time frame over which this has been collected and decreased overall running costs associated with the sector, members are asked to consider maintaining taxi fares at their current level."

The Licensing and Regulatory Committee will consider the recommendations at their meeting on Monday, January 23