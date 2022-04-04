A treasure trove of photos released by Historic England offers a fascinating look at the changing landscape of Suffolk's towns over the last 100 years.

It has made more than 400,000 aerial pictures available in an online library for the public to view.

The collection shows some familiar sights in the county but also demonstrates how much has changed since the 1920s.

An archive aerial shot of Bury St Edmunds

In a series of features, SuffolkNews is highlighting some of the most striking images of the county's towns through the decades and first up is West Suffolk.

If viewing on a desktop, you can delve deeper by zooming in on all of Historic England's photos.

Bury St Edmunds

Newmarket

Haverhill

Sudbury

Mildenhall

Stowmarket

Brandon

Thetford

In future weeks we will look at East Suffolk and the county's coastal towns.

For more aerial shots of Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Mildenhall and Thetford as well as Ickworth House in Horringer through the decades, click here.