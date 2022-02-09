The proposed Western Way public services hub, in Bury St Edmunds, has been branded a ‘massive waste of money’ by West Suffolk Council’s Labour group.

The Labour councillors are calling on the council to stop plans to spend between £91 and £132 million on the ‘grandiose vanity project that will heap costs on everyone in West Suffolk for years to come’.

The proposed hub would be used to house existing services in one central location and a new leisure centre.

Latest artist impression images of what the new Western Way public services hub in Bury St Edmunds could look like. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL/PICK (54759502)

Cllr Diane Hind, leader of the Labour group, said the plans should be stopped because the council’s finances were looking to go into deficit between now and 2025 by as much as £2.9 million.

“That represents about five per cent of the council’s annual budget. Where are they going to cut to make those kinds of savings? Yet they plan to spend an eye-watering sum on a vanity project,” said Cllr Hind.

Cllr Cliff Waterman, who sits on the council’s performance and audit scrutiny committee, said: “We’re being told this building will mean spending £4 million this year, £35.5 million next year, and £38.8 million the following year, with more to come as the project nears completion.

Cllr Cliff Waterman (54733370)

“We all know these grandiose projects run over budget, so who knows how much it will end up costing by the time it’s finished. And in the meantime, there will have to be massive cuts to local services – or price rises – to keep the books balanced.”

Haverhill councillor David Smith said: “People in Haverhill will see this as further proof West Suffolk Council is heavily biased towards Bury. Towns like Haverhill, Brandon, and Newmarket will pay the price for this wasteful project in terms of service cuts and higher Council Tax bills.”

The site – which formerly housed NHS and local authority warehouses – could be a prime site for housing, said Cllr Hind.

“That way, the council would have money for other priorities in the town, like a park and ride scheme. That would help solve the town’s parking crisis. There would also be money for development in other parts of the area," he added.

However the Conservative group said the project had been developed with safeguards to ensure robust governance was in place, adding that the scheme was currently in the tender phase but no commitment to progress would be approved until there was assurance the conditions and financial safeguards within the business case had been met.

Meanwhile, it said residents would see no cuts to services as a result of delivering the hub, with the Western Way Development planned to break even over its life.

It added that for the leisure centre, there was no ‘do nothing’ option for council budgets as it would need replacing in the next decade or so whether or not it was included in the Western Way development.

Councillor Joanna Rayner, cabinet member for leisure, culture and community hubs, said: “Unanimous approval for the final business case in September 2019 was a significant step forward for the Western Way development.

“I welcome ongoing scrutiny of this project as it progresses through the agreed assurance gateways to ensure the final scheme is fit for the future but, to date, I have not been approached by any councillor on the financial aspects of the project.”

Cllr Rayner added that the site had never been proposed for housing, with a masterplan for regeneration for public service infrastructure and employment in place since 2006.

Cllr John Griffiths, leader of the council said: “It would be a great shame if this (the Western Way development) were now to be somehow made ‘political’ rather than focussing on the health, well-being and prosperity of our communities.”