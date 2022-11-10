Wet and windy weather could be on its way to the UK, say forecasters at the Met Office.

While the end of this week will see some milder weather that could see overnight temperatures remain as high as 14C, next week, say forecasters, is expected to start on a 'livelier note'.

A very active jet stream in the Atlantic will propel unsettled weather towards the UK next week, says the Met Office.

Over the coming days warm air will be carried over eastern parts of the US by Tropical Storm Nicole, say weather watchers at London's meteorological office, which will meet very cold air bringing wintry weather to America's Midwest.

The knock on effects of this will be a very active jet stream in the Atlantic, believes the Met Office, that will propel much more unsettled weather towards the UK next week.

The Met Office is advising people to pay attention to forecasts

Forecaster Alex Deakin explained: "A strong jet stream often leads to an unsettled, usually wet and windy theme with low pressures approaching the UK.

"These low pressures have the potential to become quite volatile bringing some very windy weather to the UK throughout next week so it’s important to keep up to date with the forecast over the coming days."